Mivi Fort S100: Get more out of your TV’s audio system

Mivi, a fast-growing homegrown electronics brand, has forayed into the home audio segment with its own designed and made-in-India sound bars— Fort S60 and Fort S100. “Keeping in mind the space limitation in our homes and our love for bass, both the sound bars come with in-built subwoofers that produce a deep and powerful bass while being compact,” company officials point out.

Consumers can purchase the Mivi Fort S60 and S100, from Flipkart and the Mivi website at Rs 3,499 and Rs 4,999 respectively. Our trial unit was the S100 that is slim and sleek, and blends with your living room decor, resulting in a more minimalist look.

The S100 comes with a 2.2 channel that offers an immersive surround-sound experience. Whether you are watching a movie, listening to music, or playing games, the 2.2 Channel system produces balanced sound with powerful bass to enhance your home entertainment experience.

Furthermore, the sound bar offers an easy plug-and-play option with multiple different input modes, including Bluetooth, AUX, Coaxial, and USB, making it a decent package for users who wish to enjoy a cinematic experience in their homes. The S100 comes with a remote control that allows you to control its functions and volume setting. The soundbar is equipped with three sound modes: Music, Movies, and News, allowing users to select their preferred sound settings.

Overall, a fine soundbar that is nicely built, has decent sound quality especially good bass stands out. Quite affordable too.