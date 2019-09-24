MIUI 11 with new font, sound effects unveiled: List of eligible Xiaomi phones, rollout schedule, & more

miui 11 launch, miui 11 release date, miui 11 download, miui 11 update, miui 11 beta, miui 11 launch event, miui 11 poco f1, miui 11 launcher, miui 11 release date in india, miui 11 official, miui 11

(Image source: miui website)

Xiaomi has officially unveiled its next-generation of its popular custom skin – MIUI 11, which features dynamic font scaling and sound effects. Apart from that, the Chinese company has also listed devices which will get the MIUI 11. Among these handsets, Mi 9, Mi 9 SE, Mi CC9, Redmi Note 7, Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro are the among the first batch of devices that will be getting the MIUI 11. It is worth noting that the closed beta rollout of the latest MIUI has been made available for early testers, whereas its open beta release will start on September 27 for 17 devices in China.

Alongside, Xiaomi also launched two three new devices – the Mi 9 Pro 5G, the Mi MIX Alpha, and Mi Full Screen TV Pro.

MIUI 11 release schedule

The MIUI 11 update will be available for the Mi CC9, Mi 9 Pro 5G, Mi CC9e, Mi CC9 Meitu Custom Edition, Mi Note 3, Mi Mix 2, Mi 6X, Mi 6, Redmi 7A, Redmi Note 5, Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi 6, Redmi S2, Redmi 6A in late October.

According to the MIUI website, the Stable Chinese ROM will be released to Mi 9 SE, Mi 9 Transparent Edition, Mi 9, Mi Mix 2S, Mi Max 3, Mi Mix 3, Mi 8 SE, Mi 8, Mi 8 Explorer Edition, Mi 8 Youth Edition, Mi 8 Screen Fingerprint Edition, Redmi K20 Pro Premium Edition, Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7, and Redmi 7 in mid-October.

The MIUI 11 Stable Chinese ROM will also be available on the Mi Mix, Mi 5S Plus, Mi 5S, Mi 5C, Mi 5X, Mi Play, Mi Note 2, and Mi Max 2 in early November apart from Redmi Note 8, Redmi 5 Plus, Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi 5 Plus, Redmi 5, Redmi Note 5A and the Redmi 4X.

READ ALSO | Snapchat recorded Facebook’s ‘hardball tactics’ in a document called ‘Project Voldemort’

However, there are no Mi Pad versions included in the list of devices which are getting MIUI 11.

Those signing up via WeChat will get the closed beta release of MIUI 11. There is a QR code available in order to allow users to sign up for the closed beta release on the MIUI website. The open beta, on the other hand, will release on September 27.

MIUI 11 features

The MIUI 11 comes with a brand new font which Xiaomi calls the ‘Milan Pro.’ The new MIUI 11 skin has the dynamic font scaling feature and also includes dynamic sounds effects that are similar to ambient sounds from nature. The lock screen can also be personalised along with a new dynamic screen, which has a kaleidoscope effect. The skin also has a breathing light effect on the display, Xiaomi demonstrated at its event.

Furthermore, the new version of the MIUI has two new suites of office apps named Mi Go and Mi Work. The Mi Go suite comes with a smart travel assistant and a new “extreme power saving mode”, which allows a downtime time of up to 24 hours with just five per cent battery life. The Mi Work suite, on the other hand, includes cross-platform file sharing, large document transfer among multiple devices, smart screencast, besides the wireless printing.

READ ALSO | Huawei launches MediaPad M5 Lite tablet with M Pen support in India: Check price, specifications

It seems that Xiaomi gave the new MIUI 11 a long thought as it added a feature which gives early earthquake warning via a pop-up window along with an alarm sound. In an emergency, Xiaomi’s MIUI 11 lets users activate an emergency mode by consecutively pressing the power button five times. The mode, when activated, will send location information to contact and dial an emergency number automatically.

In addition, Xiaomi has also includes MIUI 11 with a document viewer along with a new reminder feature. Taking a leaf out of Google’s Focus Mode, it has added an upgraded kids mode and screen time management which provides stats on the amount of time one has spent on their handset and the number of times they have unlocked the device.