MIUI 11 features: Xiaomi Redmi phone users in for treat as company reveals dark mode, new design, & more

By: | Published: March 29, 2019 12:30 PM

MIUI 11 will be able to automatically delete screenshots on your Xiaomi phones

MIUI 11 is expected to roll out sometime in September

MIUI 11 is the next big update planned for Xiaomi smartphones, that finds a large fan base owing to heavy customisations and similarity to iOS. The company revealed that it is working on the sequel to MIUI 10 earlier this year, but there was scarce information as to what MIUI 11 will bring onboard. In an AMA session held on Weibo, the team behind the development of MIUI 11 has disclosed some of its features – redesigned icons, a low-power mode in monochromatic theme, and a unified design among others.

Set to be based on Android 9 Pie, the MIUI 11 will be a significant update that will bring new app icons as a part of a unified design. Xiaomi’s MIUI development team said that the new design will change the way the interface looks in different situations. It is not clear how this change is going to be formulated and look but you can expect high-level customisations coming to system-wide UI. MIUI 11 will also feature the system-wide dark mode, which is in line with the skins on smartphones from other OEMs.

There is another interesting feature coming with the MIUI 11 – the Super Power Saving Mode. It is essentially a fraction of the digital wellbeing initiative Google announced at its I/O last year and lets the user wind down advanced functions, as well as utilities as basic as the colour display. When switching to low-battery mode, MIUI 11 will offer an option to change the interface from RGB to monochrome to save power.

MIUI 11 will also be efficient in terms of managing storage space on the device by automatically deleting screenshots after they have been shared. The team, however, did not specify if this feature can be turned off by the user. The status bar will also be revamped, in addition to new app transition animations.

While the features and enhancements revealed by the MIUI team for the 11th edition of the mobile OS sound promising, there was no announcement on when MIUI 11 will officially roll out. Xiaomi usually follows Apple in dealing with the rollout of fresh software, which could be indicative of how MIUI 11 will be released. Xiaomi could announce MIUI 11 sometime in the summer and begin the official rollout of stable version around September or October.

