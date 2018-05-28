MIUI 10 to debut on May 31: Its design, look, features, and more

MIUI 10 will bring support for gestures, which is a major interface in Android P

Xiaomi is set to launch the flagship Mi 8 on May 31 at an event in China. Alongside Mi 8, the Chinese colossus will also unveil the MIUI 10 that will take the helm of the primary OS on nearly all Xiaomi smartphones and tablets. Ahead of the official announcement, some screenshots of MIUI 10 have surfaced on the Internet, giving us a glimpse of what Xiaomi’s new OS will look like.

The MIUI 10 screenshots obtained by TechnoCodex show the new design along with revamped controls and toggles. The recent menu screen has been overhauled to adjust the apps in a vertical thumbnail view with a new floating window. The colour theme is based on shades of white and blue colours. The gallery app can be seen showing the most recent photos as preview.

As per the screenshots, MIUI 10 will bring support for gestures, which is a major interface in Android P. The gestures will be customisable and probably replace the on-screen home, back, and recent buttons. The volume control widget has now been moved to the right side with a separate toggle to enable the silent mode. A customisation button accompanies the volume control that will allow changing the modes more conveniently. The notification shade has been redesigned to forgo the weather info that overcasts the shade. The control centre also has a new design with revamped toggle icons.

Xiaomi has not officially said anything about what it is planning to bring with the MIUI 10. It has also not started posting teasers on social media to build the hype. Moreover, the report has also enlisted the devices that will be eligible to receive the MIUI 10 update. The Xiaomi smartphones that will get the MIUI 10 include Mi 6, Mi 6X, Mi 5, Mi 5S, Mi 5S Plus, Mi 4, Mi 3, Mi 4S, Mi 4C, Mi MIX, Mi Mix 2, Mi Mix 2S, Redmi Y1/ Y1 Lite, Mi Note 2, Mi Note 3, Redmi Note 3/ Note 3 Pro, Redmi Note 4/ 4X, Redmi 5A, Redmi Note 5A, Mi 5X, Mi Max, Mi Max 2, Redmi 4/4X, Redmi 4A, Redmi 3/ 3S/ Prime, Redmi Pro, Redmi 3X, Mi Pad 3, Redmi Note 5 Pro, and Redmi S2.