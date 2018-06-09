MIUI 10: List of Xiaomi smartphones with single camera lens which can now snap photos in portrait mode

During the launch of Redmi Y2, Xiaomi announced that they will also come out with the much awaited MIUI 10.

During the launch of Redmi Y2, Xiaomi announced that they will also come out with the much awaited MIUI 10. The successor to the MIUI 9, the new UI for the Xiaomi devices has a lot to offer this time around. The update was initially announced last month alongside the Mi 8 in China. The company is expected to start with the rollout of MIUI 10 beta version for all the eligible devices in mid-June. The new MIUI 10 has a lot of tricks up under its sleeves, such as optimized speed and a special place for artificial intelligence when it comes to taking a snap. And this is where the MIUI 10 gets extremely interesting. What this means for the regular user is the integration of portrait mode shots from a single lens camera.

Xiaomi announced that they developed the technology by training deep learning algorithms on as many as 100,000 photos. The company did not confirm which devices would be able to take these photos. However, that changed when Xiaomi at an event when they launched the Xiaomi Redmi Y2 in India. Xiaomi had a list of devices which had the capability of snapping portrait mode would possible through a single-camera.

The following is a list of devices that will be able to snap photos in portrait mode with the help of single camera after it gets MIUI 10 update:

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2

Xiaomi Mi 5s

Xiaomi Mi Max

Xiaomi Mi Max 2

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 (India)

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X

Xiaomi Redmi Note 3

Xiaomi Redmi 5

Xiaomi Redmi 4

Xiaomi Mi 5s Plus

Xiaomi Mi 5

Xiaomi Mi Note 2

Xiaomi Redmi 4X

Xiaomi announced that there are two more devices that would receive portrait mode for the front camera only.

Xiaomi Mi 6 (Already supported portrait mode on the rear camera)

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 (India)

There are many other features and improvements under the hood in the MIUI 10, which will give a better experience to the users, says Xiaomi. The MIUI 10 global rollout will follow the rollout in India. For the eligible smartphones for MIUI 10, click here.