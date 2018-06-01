MIUI 10 brings gestures, AI Preload, and design makeover on Xiaomi smartphones: All features, eligible devices, and more

One of the highlights of the MIUI 10 is the support for Portrait Mode

At its grand event in China, Xiaomi introduced the next version of its highly customised platform for its devices – MIUI 10. The MIUI 10 comes as a successor to the MIUI 9 that was announced last year – which also upgraded to MIUI 9.5 earlier this year. The MIUI 10 comes with major changes to design, UI, and gesture support. It has been developed to suit the devices with high screen-to-body ratio and thin bezels, including the recently announced Mi 8, Mi 8 SE, and Mi Mix 2S. The buttons on the bottom of the UI have been replaced by gestures in the MIUI 10.

One of the highlights of the MIUI 10 is the support for Portrait Mode, which will enable all the Xiaomi devices to produce Bokeh effects in the photographs, irrespective of the presence of dual cameras. Xiaomi is deploying software-based algorithms to distinguish the subject from the background so that the Bokeh effect is brought about. The Xiaomi smartphones that will be eligible to get MIUI 10 later this year will see a new camera app powered by Artificial Intelligence capabilities, as well.

The MIUI 10 will also come with other nifty features, as demoed by the Chinese company at the event, including a new Recents screen, AI preload, and inbuilt support for Mi Home devices. The Recents screen that houses the large thumbnails of the recently used apps will have a new design that will adjust to the available space on the screen. This means that if the MIUI 10 is running on a Xiaomi phone with a larger screen such as Mi Mix or Mi 8, the apps will appear larger by default. Long-tapping on the apps’ thumbnails will pop-up additional controls along with full-screen gestures. The apps can be swiped left or right to close them.

Coming to the AI Preload, the MIUI 10 will reduce load times of the apps and UI functions to zero, claims the company. The AI will read the user’s pattern of opening and closing apps to automatically open the app in the background, thereby, lessening the opening time. There hasn’t been much detail about this feature by the company yet. However, the company has released a video (in Mandarin) on YouTube that will walk you through the quick rundown of what MIUI 10 packs.

Here’s the video –

Xiaomi on its forum has announced that eligible devices that will get the MIUI 10. The company says that the closed beta build of China Developer ROM of MIUI 10 will be available starting June 1 for the following devices – Mi 8, Mi MIX 2S, Mi MIX 2, Mi MIX, Mi 6X, Mi 6, Mi 5, Mi Note 2, Redmi S2, Redmi Note 5. The same phones will get the public beta build of China Developer ROM in late June.

Moreover, towards late July, Xiaomi will begin rolling out the public beta build of China Developer ROM of MIUI 10 for a larger number of devices including Mi Note 3, Mi 5X, Mi 5c, Mi 5s, Mi 5s Plus, Mi 4, Mi 4C, Mi 4S, Mi Max 2, Mi Max, Redmi 5, Redmi 5A, Redmi 5 Plus, Redmi 4, Redmi 4A, Redmi 4X, Redmi 3S/ Redmi 3X, Redmi Pro, Redmi Note 5A, Redmi Note 4 Qualcomm/ Redmi Note 4X, Redmi Note 4 MediaTek, and Redmi Note 3 Qualcomm.