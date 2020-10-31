  • MORE MARKET STATS

Mitron TV launches ‘Atmanirbhar Apps’ to bring spotlight on homegrown apps

By:
October 31, 2020 4:53 PM

Currently, the platform hosts more than 100 apps and plans to bring 500 apps by the end of this year, a statement by Mitron TV added.

Mitron TV, Atmanirbhar app, Vocal for Local, homegroen apps, PM Narendra ModiMitron TV announced the launch of an app discovery platform to promote homegrown apps.

Indian short-video platform Mitron TV on Saturday announced the launch of an app discovery platform to promote homegrown apps. The platform– ‘Atmanirbhar Apps’ — hosts a wide array of apps from categories like e-governance, utility, agriculture, gaming, entertainment, lifestyle, e-learning, among others, it said.

“The vision is to strengthen homegrown technology on a grand scale by making it easier for users to identify Indian apps for their various needs…Mitron TV wants to urge people to become ‘Vocal for Local’ and to bring the spotlight on the Indian apps from various geographies,” a statement said. Currently, the platform hosts more than 100 apps and plans to bring 500 apps by the end of this year, it added.

These include apps like Kifayat, Grocit, Jain Thela, Home Shoppy, YourQuote, Vridhi Stores, Xploree AI Keyboard, mParivahan and others, it added.

After PM Modi’s clarion call in May this year to be Atmanirbhar and to focus on the creation of a Made in India ecosystem, we felt that it’s highly important to let users discover noteworthy Indian apps that are doing exceptional work to keep India running,” Shivank Agarwal, Co-Founder & CEO Mitron said. This is a small effort by Mitron TV to celebrate self-reliance and promote domestic businesses, he added.

