Mitron app, so-called desi TikTok alternative, is officially back on Google Play Store

Mitron app is pitched as a “desi” alternative to TikTok.

Mitron app is available for download and install “officially” again, just hours after Google hinted it was working with the developer to address the issues because of which it was removed from the Play Store. Mitron app was recently suspended from the Play Store for violating Google’s spam and minimum functionality policy.

Vice president for Android and Google Play, Sameer Samat, had clarified via blog post on Thursday the reason behind the suspension, and at the same time, he had hinted that Mitron might make a comeback in the days to come. “We’ve given this developer some guidance and once they’ve addressed the issue the app can go back up on Play,” Samat had said. Looks like makers of Mitron have fixed the issue(s) now, as the app is officially back on the Google Play Store. As part of the whole process, makers of Mitron app have also updated its privacy policy.

Pitched as a “desi” alternative to TikTok, Mitron was found to be an exact rip-off of another Android app called TicTic made by a Pakistan-based developer. Pakistan-based software developing company, Qboxus, recently claimed that it had sold the Mitron app’s complete source code to its maker for $34 or roughly around Rs 2,500. While it’s perfectly fine for the makers of Mitron app to use that source code to build and sell something as their own product, Qboxus had raised an issue since the so-called “desi” app brought no extra value on top of what a certain TicTic already did.

Google’s internal investigation proved likewise and Mitron app was caught violating its spam and minimum functionality policy according to which, the company doesn’t allow apps “that merely provide the same experience as other apps already on Google Play. Apps should provide value to users through the creation of unique content or services.”

Google had also similarly suspended Remove China Apps from the Play Store, recently, for violating its deceptive behaviour policy. Launched by home-grown company OneTouch AppLabs, Remove China Apps was designed to identify the country of origin of apps installed on Android smartphones and also delete them all in one go. It’s highly unlikely that Remove China Apps will make a Play Store comeback though since Samat has categorically said, “we don’t allow an app that “encourages or incentivizes users into removing or disabling third-party apps or modifying device settings or features unless it is part of a verifiable security service. When apps are allowed to specifically target other apps, it can lead to behavior that we believe is not in the best interest of our community of developers and consumers.”

The common thread between both Mitron and Remove China Apps is that they both became viral in India due the ongoing wave of strong anti-China sentiment that’s blowing across the country.