Missing out on Game of Thrones season 8? Here’s how to get Hotstar Premium for free

Game of Thrones is gradually reaching its climax with only five episodes remaining before the epic saga unravels the heir to the throne. The legal way to watch HBO’s hit series is Hotstar, owned by Disney, with a premium subscription. Hotstar recently hiked the monthly subscription price from Rs 199 earlier to Rs 299 while shortening the trial period from 7 days to 3 days now. The annual subscription is still unchanged and available at Rs 999.

It is not asking for too much, if you compare Hotstar’s catalogue with its peers in the OTT business but, let’s agree, who doesn’t like complimentary gifts or extended trial periods? While you can splurge on buying the Hotstar Premium subscription, there is a way around it that will not directly require you to pay. In fact, effective pricing is zero, which we tell you how.

First, you need to know about Flipkart Plus – an Amazon Prime-like service that is offered by the Walmart-owned e-commerce company. It was introduced last year as a way by Flipkart to attract customers to its own set of benefits. Flipkart Plus credits a coin on every spend worth Rs 250, which means the number of coins increases as per your orders on Flipkart. But, you can only earn a maximum of 10 coins, which means even if your Flipkart order is more than worth Rs 2,500, you’d still get 10 coins.

Given you have been a Flipkart Plus member and a consistent buyer, you are getting coins added to your account. If you happen to have 50 coins, you can redeem them on partner websites to get complimentary benefits. Hotstar is one of them and gives you a full year of Premium membership. All you have to do is redeem 50 Flipkart Plus coins in the app to generate a code that you can apply to get Hotstar Premium membership for one year, without having to pay anything additionally.

To redeem, go to your Flipkart Plus account. You will now see all the offers listed in a horizontal carousel, which has the Hotstar Premium card. Make sure you have at least 50 coins available before tapping on it to claim the offer. After you do that, you will be given a code that you can redeem on Hotstar while buying the Premium subscription.

That’s it. Your Hotstar Premium subscription is active now, giving you access to Game of Thrones and a horde of other American and British TV shows.