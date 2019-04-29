Missed the first time? Realme 3 Pro second sale goes live at 4 pm on Flipkart, realme.com

Realme 3 Pro will go on sale at 4pm today. This will be the second sale for the latest Realme device in a day after the first sale at 12 noon saw units selling out in a jiffy. The Realme 3 Pro (Review) is the most eligible contender to the Redmi Note 7 Pro that was launched not long ago. It is the successor to the Realme 2 Pro and Realme 3’s bigger sibling that saw its launch earlier this month.

The Realme 3 Pro sale begins at 4 pm sharp on Flipkart and realme.com in India. For now, the device is being sold on the online platforms but the company assured the offline availability of Realme 3 Pro ‘soon’. The company is following in the footsteps of Xiaomi that began its India business as an online-only smartphone brand but later moved to make its smartphones available from retail stores and its own Mi Home Stores across the country.

In fact, Realme opened its first pop-up store in Delhi last week where not only the customers can make purchases but they can also get their hands on the latest smartphone that are not up for sale in the stores. The company has earmarked the opening of 100,000 stores in around 150 cities.

The Realme 3 Pro comes with a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display with a dewdrop-style notch. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor with two RAM and storage options – 4GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB – with support for expandable storage. There are two cameras on the back – a 16-megapixel sensor and a 5-megapixel depth sensor – which are claimed to used the pixel binning method to produce photos with 64-megapixel resolution.

Fueled by a 4045mAh battery under the hood, the Realme 3 Pro is touted to offer fast charging powered by the company’s VOOC 3.0 technology. The smartphone runs ColorOS 6.0 that is based on Android 9 Pie.