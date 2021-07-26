Misfit T50 Trimmer: Say goodbye to nicks and cuts

The brand will also launch a range of women’s personal care products in the Indian market soon.

If you haven’t noticed, do-it-yourself personal grooming products have become a necessity and an instrument for the well-being of so many. The pandemic and subsequent restrictions on movement have led to a change in consumer behaviour where people want to experiment with their looks and invest in self-grooming accessories such as razors, trimmers, grooming kits, and epilators. Sensing a market opportunity, lifestyle consumer tech firm boAt has entered the personal grooming space with its Misfit brand; it intends to debut a range of innovative and value-driven grooming and personal care products. The brand will also launch a range of women’s personal care products in the Indian market soon.

We got our hands on its first product—Misfit T50 Trimmer, modestly priced at Rs 899. T50 comes with skin-friendly titanium-coated blades, which are corrosion-resistant and offer a smooth and safe trimming experience devoid of any roughness, scratching, or irritation on the skin. These blades are easily detachable and can either be washed or just cleaned with a brush in a jiffy. A long-lasting 160-minute lithium battery ensures that your battery woes do not come in the way of you looking your best. The Misfit T50 has 40 length settings with 0.5 mm precision, which will always give you an even and defined trim for any look that suits your mood. Your desired beard style, from a stubble to a consistent beard, is only a trim away with the multiple length setting comb function of the T50.

Its ergonomic and efficient design makes it easy to use and helps you get a controlled trim in difficult-to-reach areas. T50 gives you a 100% charge in just 1.5 hours and comes with a Micro USB cord that can be easily connected to any USB adaptor, for easy and quick charging. T50 is equipped with a safety lock that keeps the device from turning on unexpectedly and a handy travel pouch.

Estimated street price: Rs 899