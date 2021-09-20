Minix Zero Smartwatch: A watch with a long battery life

The first thing that will appeal to you about Minix Zero is its elegant design and borderless display.

One of the biggest concerns for anyone buying a new smartwatch is battery life, and rightly so. Some of the best smartwatches on the market use so much power that they only just make it through the day on a single charge. The truth about smartwatches and battery life is straightforward. The more features your watch has and the more it looks and works like a smartphone, the more energy it uses.

Trust me, you won’t find any such issues with the Minix Zero, a stylish and trendy wrist wear that offers long battery life of up to two weeks for everyday users. Priced at Rs 3,899 and available in four colour options, Minix Zero has a stylish and flexible design that can adapt to any wrist making it comfortable for users to wear it all day long. It features data for healthcare activities and mainstream sports including running, walking, cycling, swimming, rope skipping, basketball, badminton and football.

The first thing that will appeal to you about Minix Zero is its elegant design and borderless display. The stylish wearable is power-packed with advanced technology and long battery life of up to two weeks for everyday users.

With enhanced capabilities, Minix’s newly launched smartwatch is sleek to behold. It is lightweight with 8mm width and deliberately designed for health-conscious users. The smartwatch boasts a myriad of health tracking features including women health tracker, personal vitality index, pressure monitoring, breath training and sleep pattern. Being a mainstream watch for tracking and fitness activities, it also monitors heart rate, blood oxygen, blood pressure which have been in the spotlight amidst the Covid-19 pandemic. Its multi-functional aspect levels up its overall performance to monitor health and share relevant data.

The Zero smartwatch features eight professional sports modes that make fitness activities easier. The fully-featured sports and exercise tracker of the watch monitors metrics for running, walking, cycling, swimming, rope skipping, basketball, badminton and football. It is a perfect fit made for users’ modern and active lifestyles that helps them in achieving their fitness goals. Minix has added a 1.7-inch borderless HD display to the new smartwatch. It has a long battery life that lasts up to two weeks.

Estimated street price: Rs 3,899