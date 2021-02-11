  • MORE MARKET STATS

Ministers, celebrities try out Koo

By: |
February 11, 2021 5:40 AM

Other prominent personalities to have joined this platform include former cricketers Anil Kumble and Javagal Srinath and actor Anupam Kher.

The microblogging site, defined as a platform for sharing personal updates and opinions, was co-founded by entrepreneurs Aprameya Radhakrishna and Mayank Bidwatka.The microblogging site, defined as a platform for sharing personal updates and opinions, was co-founded by entrepreneurs Aprameya Radhakrishna and Mayank Bidwatka.

Homegrown microblogging platform Koo is cashing in on the stand-off between the government and Twitter. Koo was launched last year, after it won the government’s Atmanirbhar App Innovation Challenge in August 2020 and now hosts several union ministers — RS Prasad, Piyush Goyal, Giriraj Singh, Sanjay Dhotre — as also Shivraj Chouhan and BS Yediyurappa, CMs of Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka respectively, on its platform.

Other prominent personalities to have joined this platform include former cricketers Anil Kumble and Javagal Srinath and actor Anupam Kher.

Related News

The microblogging site, defined as a platform for sharing personal updates and opinions, was co-founded by entrepreneurs Aprameya Radhakrishna and Mayank Bidwatka. Following the Innovation Challenge, the app was also mentioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in one of his Mann Ki Baat addresses. As per available information, the app has recently raised $4.1 million as part of its Series A funding.

As per Google’s Android Playstore, the app has over one million downloads with a healthy rating of 4.7. Apple’s Appstore doesn’t share download details but there too, the app enjoys a rating of 4.2. The app is available in various Indian languages including Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada among others.

Government ministries and departments such as MeitY, communications ministry, Digi Locker, India Post, National Informatics Centre (NIC), National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology, MyGov, Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), UMANG app, Digital India, CSC, Central Board of Indirect taxes and Customs (CBIC) among others have also joined Koo.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. Ministers celebrities try out Koo
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Twitter blocks some accounts, Modi govt unhappy
2SHOT IN THE ARM: Managing vaccine delivery with cloud tech
3Security is everyone’s job, not just that of the CISO and the security team: DEREK MANKY, Chief, Security Insights & Global Threat Alliances, Fortiguard Labs