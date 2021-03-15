MIHUP: Empowering businesses through human-centric voice AI

Mihup co-founder and CEO Tapan Barman (L) with COO Biplab Chakraborty

Imagine you are stuck in a traffic jam and ask the car’s in-built AI assistant to take you by an alternate route. On the way, you tell the car to increase the cooling, and place a call to your office.

Such things are no longer in the realm of science fiction. This is the age of automation and conversational AI and that’s where Mihup is working to bring about a transformation. A conversational AI platform founded in 2016 by Tapan Barman, Sandipan Chattopadhyay and Biplab Chakraborty, Mihup is a provider of automated voice interfaces. “The Mihup platform enables enterprise developers to create customised voice interfaces with full control over brand identity and privacy,” says Barman, co-founder and CEO, Mihup.

“I wanted to create a platform that would allow people to talk with anything and everything such as fans, fridges, two-wheelers, cars and home automation systems, etc. I found an ally in the form of my childhood friend Biplab Chakraborty who is now the COO of Mihup. Once we decided on what we wanted to build, we started looking for funds, and connected with Sandipan Chattopadhyay, the third member of our founding team. We shared the concept with him and he liked it. Together, we incorporated Mihup in 2016.”

Mihup has emerged as the new frontier in conversational AI in India, says Barman. “Mihup’s interaction analytics solution delivers 100% analysis of a call-centre’s customer interactions in multiple languages such as English, Hindi, Bengali and a mixture thereof.” Thus, the users are able to extract actionable and accurate insights that can improve sales, collection and customer services. “The enterprise-ready platform we have built works seamlessly on native cloud or edge networks,” he informs.

Mihup offers three products: VIA (Virtual Interaction Analyst) that can analyse all inbound/outbound customer interactions to generate actionable business insights; AVA-Call Center (Automated Virtual Agent) that facilitates automated and accurate handling of customer queries through a human sounding AI interface; AVA-Auto, a multi-language vehicle AI assistant that offers features like car control, media and entertainment, etc.

Mihup has handled over 100 million customer interactions for clients ranging from Fortune 500 groups, large private sector banks to the new-age tech enabled unicorns in the e-commerce, food-tech and logistics sector, he says. It has raised $1.5 million in an ongoing Series A round led by Accel Partners, Ideaspring Capital, leading investor Rajesh Jain’s firm Core91 VC and Jayant Kadambi (founder and CEO YuMe Networks). It had secured seed funding and pre-Series A funding from Accel Partners and Ideaspring Capital.

Conversational AI is gradually making its mark, courtesy superior outcomes in comparison with the other options. “The technology has entered India a little late and the linguistic diversity of the country presents a challenge to global brands, but, this is where a purely Indian brand such as Mihup is creating solutions ideal for industry verticals such as FMCG, Media, retail, government, automobiles, etc,” says Barman. “We at Mihup want to change the way Indians and the world interact with machines. By harnessing NLP and AI tools, we envision to turn India into a global voice automation powerhouse in the years ahead,” he summarises.