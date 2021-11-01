Mihup: Business edge through deep insights

Bhaskar Mishra, Head of Product, Mihup

Mihup Communications is a conversational AI platform founded in 2016 by Tapan Barman, Sandipan Chattopadhyay, and Biplab Chakraborty. The company uses AI to empower humans with the ability to seamlessly interact with the digital world around them. Put simply, this voice AI startup is fundamentally altering the conversational AI space and its platform can work on edge devices and in low-connectivity environments. Recently, it introduced the second generation of its Virtual Interaction Analyst (VIA) platform in India. Trusted by a diverse range of brands in different sectors, Mihup VIA has handled over 100 million interactions in India.

Here’s a quick macro-level perspective before we get into the key benefits that Mihup’s new brings to the customers. Customer care centres face the biggest challenge in terms of auditing, compliance and automation of quality analysis of calls. Human analysts can review no more than 2-3% of all interactions in large call centres which is inadequate to identify and undertake appropriate corrective and process enhancement measures. In such a scenario, a company could lose business instead of generating customer loyalty. This is where Mihup’s VIA 2.0 has come as a gamechanger.

With Mihup VIA 2.0, companies get an advanced AI powered interaction analytics platform that can analyse 100% conversations across voice, chat or email channels thereby enabling better audit and compliance as well as automation of quality analysis. The advanced and multi-lingual platform can automatically evaluate interactions on various parameters including empathy, product information and accuracy of response provided by the agents.

Bhaskar Mishra, head of product, Mihup, said, “The value of audit and compliance on all customer interactions has grown manifold especially during Covid-19 and digitisation of business processes. Customers are expecting greater support and responsiveness. The use of VIA can ensure up to 20% savings in expenditure on compliance. It is essential for customer service departments and contact centres to revamp their quality analytics processes by digitising them through an advanced solution like VIA Gen 2.”

The next generation of VIA is backed by superior technology and new feature sets. It is in the form of an easily navigable product with customisable parameter settings. The output is available in the form of analytical dashboards where graphs and numbers provide the true picture of customer interactions of that day along with trends and predictions.