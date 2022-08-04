Mid-range phones: Good performance for the price

There is always a lot of excitement around picking up the latest flagship mobile phone in town, notably, the pricier devices from Apple, Samsung, OnePlus among others that tend to harp upon their breakthroughs in display technology, cameras, battery, etc. Visit any mobile store and you’ll witness a healthy interest in easy-to-afford handsets that are smart and functional and offer the right balance of price and performance.

We pick three such mid-rangers that are fast, feel good in the hand and offer serious bang for the buck.

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G

Galaxy M series is one of Samsung’s most popular smartphone brands in India, selling over 42 million units in the country since its launch in 2019, according to Counterpoint Research. Galaxy M13 5G is its latest device. It sports a massive 6.5-inch LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate, the large screen helps tech-savvy Gen-Z users to smoothly glide past their social media feed while binge-watchers can enjoy their favourite content on-the-go without any stutter. One can click decent photos with its 50MP primary camera; a 5MP ultra-wide lens and depth lens helps in capturing high-quality photos and portraits.

Galaxy M13 5G is powered by the Dimensity 700 processor that can clock up to 2.2GHz processing speed. For enhanced performance, smooth multitasking, seamless app navigation and uninterrupted gaming, it comes with up to 12GB RAM with RAM Plus feature. The unique RAM Plus solution allows users to expand RAM size as per requirement.

Another interesting feature is Auto Data Switching, wherein one can make or receive calls using the data of the secondary SIM even when the primary SIM is in a no-network area. There’s a 6000mAh battery plus a 15W adaptive fast charger in the box.

SPECIFICATIONS

Display: 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD

Processor: Exynos 850

Cameras: 50MP+2MP (rear), 5MP front camera

Battery: 6000mAh, 15W supported

Estimated street price: Rs 13,999 (4GB+64GB), Rs 15,999 (6GB+128GB)

vivo T1x

Young and tech-savvy users will love the newly launched T1x for its slim design and a 2.5D flat frame that gives a nice and comfortable in-hand feel. The vivo phone is powered with the Snapdragon 680 processor, a powerful chipset that performs well for all demanding tasks. It is paired with a high capacity, 5000mAh battery, combined with the company’s VEG technology that prevents the smartphone from overcharging, thereby offering efficient energy and thermal management. T1x supports 18W of charge support along with Ultra Game Mode and Multi Turbo 5.0 for a complete, lag-free experience.

T1x comes equipped with a 4-layer Cooling System that intelligently adapts itself based on system processes and provides an optimal cooling solution for long hours of uninterrupted gameplay. There’s a capable dual camera setup with 50MP primary camera and 2MP macro camera along with an 8MP front selfie camera to capture sharp images in high definition. Overall, the T1s is a good all-rounder that’s feature-rich and built to last.

SPECIFICATIONS

Display: 6.58-inch FHD+ Incell display, 90Hz Refresh rate

Processor: Snapdragon 680 processor

Cameras: 50MP+2MP (rear), 8MP front camera

Battery: 5000mAh with 18W Fast Charge

Estimated street price: Rs 11,999 4/64GB), Rs 12,999 (4/128GB), Rs 14,999 (6/128GB)

Infinix Smart 6 Plus

The all-new Smart 6 Plus comes with a massive 6.82-inch Drop notch screen with HD+ resolution, the brightness of 440 NITS and an 90.6% screen-to-body ratio. The company claims it to be the most reasonably-priced device with a 64GB storage backed by an in-built 3GB RAM and an additional extendable 3GB virtual RAM. By enabling the virtual RAM feature, the phone can keep the most-used apps ready in the background.

Smart 6 Plus is powered by Helio G25 processor with Android 12 (Go Edition) feature that improves the app start-up time by almost 15%, offers 900MB of more storage to the users and frees up to 270MB of the device’s RAM, allowing download of three to four more apps. There’s an 8MP dual rear camera with a dual LED flash. The secondary camera is a depth lens. The phone sports a 5MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture and a dedicated Dual LED flash under the display.

The smartphone comes with a 5000 mAh battery backup, which is supported by the power marathon feature that enhances the battery life by 25%. Overall, a big screen and expansive storage are the key takeaways here, plus fast overall running in daily use.

SPECIFICATIONS

Display: 6.82-inch HD+ display

Processor: Mediatek Helio G25 processor

Cameras: 8MP + Depth Lens, 5MP front camera

Battery: 5000mAh

Estimated street price: Rs 7,999