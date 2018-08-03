​​​
  4. Microsoft’s Surface Go is now shipping; check price, specifications

Microsoft’s Surface Go is now shipping; check price, specifications

Microsoft's recently launched portable and affordable surface tablet "Surface Go" is now shipping. Starting at $399, the "Surface Go" features integrated kickstand, Windows 10 and a similar design to the Surface Pro.

By: | San Francisco | Published: August 3, 2018 4:12 PM
microsoft, microsoft surface, microsoft surface go, microsoft surface go india, microsoft surface go india price, microsoft surface go price in india, microsoft surface go release date in india The device comes with a 10-inch display and weighs nearly 500 g.

Microsoft’s recently launched portable and affordable surface tablet “Surface Go” is now shipping. Starting at $399, the “Surface Go” features integrated kickstand, Windows 10 and a similar design to the Surface Pro.

“The Surface Go, Microsoft’s latest 2-in-1, is now shipping. It has all the hallmarks of a Surface tablet — magnesium casing, fully adjustable kickstand, Windows Hello-compatible camera, and a keyboard connector,” The Verge reported on Thursday.

The device comes with a 10-inch display and weighs nearly 500 g.

It supports inking with the Surface Pen, a 3:2 custom calibrated display, a built-in hinge with full friction and type and mouse input support with Microsoft’s signature type cover.

The lightweight device with a 4K monitor is powered by 7th generation Intel Pentium Gold Processor 4415Y, offering a nine hour battery life.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Think Equity. Think Motilal Oswal.

Motilal Oswal

Go to Top