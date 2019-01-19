Microsoft’s Project ReWeave enables handloom weavers to sell crafts online

By: | Published: January 19, 2019 9:38 PM

The e-commerce platform would help connect artisans to the buyers directly enabling them to expand to newer customers and markets.

A new e-commerce website hosts signature collections created by the weaver communities, showcase traditional designs and products created from natural dyes (Facebook Image)

Microsoft India Saturday announced the launch of a new e-commerce platform here for handloom weavers under its Project ReWeave, as part of its philanthropic initiative. The e-commerce platform would help connect artisans to the buyers directly enabling them to expand to newer customers and markets, a press release from Microsoft said.

A new e-commerce website hosts signature collections created by the weaver communities, showcase traditional designs and products created from natural dyes, the release said. The e-market place would help sell to a broad set of customers, support weavers in increasing their income and earning a sustainable livelihood while also reviving traditional forgotten Indian art, it said. Microsoft, in association with the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), has also curated a special curriculum in ‘CAD and Colour for Handloom Weaving’ to provide digital training in handloom design, it said.

At a ceremony hosted at NIFT, the first batch of 100 handloom weavers were awarded certificates for successful design course completion, the release said. Telangana Principal Secretary, Industries and IT Jayesh Ranjan said in the release that “Working with global technology leaders like Microsoft has enabled us bring technology to the doorsteps of our large weaver communities in the remotest districts of Telangana.” These initiatives like e-commerce marketplace and design training would ensure weaver communities sustain themselves and provide livelihood to artisans, the release said. This also is a practical solution to motivate younger generation of weavers to continue with their traditions and not divert into other professions, it said.

On the initiative, managing director of Microsoft India (R&D) Anil Bhansali said, With the introduction of our new e-commerce platform, digital empowerment centres and the new design curriculum, the weavers will be able to build on the rich handloom heritage of India and also reach out to a wider customer base.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. Microsoft’s Project ReWeave enables handloom weavers to sell crafts online
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition