Microsoft’s OneNote tool now available for Mac

The OneNote Importer supports all OS platforms — Windows, iOS and Android. (Reuters)

Tech giant Microsoft has released its OneNote Importer for Mac users that would enable them to import data from digital note-taking apps — from Evernote to OneNote.

OneNote incorporates the Office package and supports Outlook, Word, Excel and PowerPoint. The tool can be downloaded for free from Microsoft’s page, windowsreport.com reported on Monday.

According to a company statement, Microsoft has helped Windows users import 71 million Evernote pages to OneNote since March.

In order to use the OneNote Importer on Mac, users need to run the 10.11+ OS version. The Evernote notes will then be imported and can be accessed from all devices and all browsers.

In order to speed up the migration process, Microsoft recommends that a user must have Evernote for Mac installed.

“You can then sign in to Evernote for Mac with your Evernote account and make sure your latest notes are all synced before importing,” the report noted.

