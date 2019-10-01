Microsoft’s OneDrive Personal Vault lets you lock files privately; dark mode now available on iOS 13

Microsoft’s OneDrive Personal Vault is available to all OneDrive users but with some limitations

Microsoft has rolled out OneDrive Personal Vault globally with new features to provide enhanced security to the users for their content. The OneDrive mobile app running on iOS 13 on Apple iPhone has also been reworked to support Dark Mode. An extra security layer is the key feature of the OneDrive Personal Vault. The locked files in Personal Vault stay more secured even if someone gains unauthorised access to user’s account or device, claims Microsoft.

OneDrive Personal Vault, which runs on Microsoft Cloud, can only be accessed with an additional layer of protection of a strong authentication method or a two-step of identity verification, such as fingerprint, face, PIN, or a code sent via email or SMS.

The Personal Vault is available to all OneDrive users but with some limitations. For free OneDrive users and standalone 100GB plan, they can now store up to three files in Personal Vault. Subscribers of Office 365 Personal and Office 365 Home that allows users to share content with up to six people can store as many files as they want in OneDrive Personal Vault, up to their storage limit.

Initially, Microsoft launched the OneDrive Personal Vault in Australia, New Zealand and Canada. With its global roll-out now, the enhanced security feature would reach all OneDrive users by the end of the year.

In addition to two-step verification, Personal Vault also includes other security measures such as ‘Scan and shoot’. This feature lets you can scan documents or shoot photos directly into Personal Vault, keeping them off less secure areas of device.

With restricted sharing feature, Personal Vault prevents accidental sharing of files and restricts sharing of items moved into Personal Vault. The ‘automatic locking’ feature prevents unauthorised access to your files even when you accidentally left them open by closing and locking automatically after certain time period of inactivity.

On Windows 10 PCs, OneDrive automatically syncs the files in your Personal Vault to a BitLocker-encrypted area in your system’s local hard drive.

How to enable Dark Mode on OneDrive iOS

With the global rollout of Personal Vault, Microsoft has also added new features to its OneDrive mobile app. The mobile app on iOS 13 now supports dark mode. The new update is both easy on eyes and optimises the OLED screen so as to enhance the battery life. To enable this feature, go to Dark Appearance in Settings and select Display and Brightness and then open the OneDrive app on your iPhone.