Microsoft’s new chromium-based Edge browser now available for MacOS and Windows

It has several features like tracking prevention which will help in limiting ads. (Image: Microsoft)

The new Edge-browser by Microsoft can now be downloaded by all Mac and Windows users. The company had announced last year that they will not be using the EdgeHTML browser anymore. The switch to the Chromium engine will be a welcome change for users across the globe as the Edge-browser will be much faster and easier to use. The company has a page which will allow macOS and Windows users to download the new browser. Users can log on to microsoft.com/edge to download the new browser.

Microsoft said in a blog post that when users get the new Microsoft Edge on an updated Windows 10 laptop, it will automatically remove the old legacy version from your laptop. However, it is important to note that users might have to install updates additionally. The passwords, your favourites and other important stuff like the basic settings will be automatically transferred to the Microsoft Edge browser, says Microsoft.

The new browser from Microsoft comes with a focus on privacy. It has several features like tracking prevention which will help in limiting ads. The new Microsoft Edge based on Chromium will receive updates every six weeks according to Microsoft.

Another important point to note here is that managed devices will not receive automatic updates. Users or organisations who do not want automatic updates on the Edge browser will have to block the updates by using the Blocker ToolKit.

It is important to note that even Windows 7 users will be able to use the Microsoft Edge browser based on Chromium on their devices till 2021, reports said. In another blog post by Joe Belfiore, Corporate Vice President of Windows said, an innovative feature in the Microsoft Edge browser will allow users to customize their online experience.