Microsoft’s Cloud business to become bigger than Windows? A real possibility

Microsoft recently announced that its digital assistant, Cortana, is not a platform but an application, a report by Forbes said. Microsoft which jumped into the cloud business is gaining momentum in the field. Now, the company plans to focus on subscription applications which run all over.

Why investors should be paying attention

As per Forbes, Microsoft’s transition started in the year 2014 when Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella pushed for subscriptions and the cloud as successful business in future for the company.

Nadella worked with Red Hat to give a boost to Microsoft’s cloud-computing platform, Azure Cloud. The company struck another deal with Salesforce in order to take Microsoft Office applications to its own giant customer relationship management platform.

And Nadella approached Amazon.com as well. In January 2019, Satya Nadella was quoted in a report by Business Insider saying that Microsoft will embrace Amazon’s Alexa instead of fighting with it and he also wants Microsoft to be friends with Google.

Microsoft was repackaged from the business founders Bill Gates and Steve Ballmer built, Forbes said, as Windows as a platform took a back seat and competitors were approached for collaboration instead of competition.

The monumental failure of Windows Phone and the slow growth of Cortana as an AI voice platform show Microsoft had a tough time competing with rivals such as Apple, Google and Amazon.

Nadella explained the issue in an interview in GeekWire 2017 that Microsoft cannot draw developers without the market share, and the company cannot gain share without applications from the developers.

Most-valuable public company in the world

However, Microsoft is not in a weak position as it focussed on applications which has transformed the company, making Microsoft ecosystem more like Adobe and Salesforce.

The Microsoft applications are delivered from the cloud, running smoothly everywhere. Microsoft Subscriptions has generated good money – two-thirds of its revenues.

Furthermore, the company has also been able to run its its Office suite well on Apple as well as Android giving a boost to Microsoft’s productivity leadership in the world of business.

While Apple is feeling the pinch slowing demand for iPhones and Google executives struggle with anti-competition fines in Europe, the Satya Nadella-led company was working on the most-valuable public company in the world, Forbes said.

In addition, Microsoft also acquired popular social media network for professionals – LinkedIn – in 2016 for $26.2 billion. In 2018, it had another acquisition, a code-sharing site GitHub, which Microsoft bought for $7.5 billion.

In terms of shares too, Microsoft shares have a market cap of $864 billion. And as compared to rivals such as Oracle (14.4x), Apple (15.2x) and IBM (10.1x), Microsoft’s shares trade at a significant premium – 25.5x forward earnings.

Azure is growing at a fast pace with sales registering a surge of 76 per cent in the first fiscal quarter of this year. It is expected that sales could rise to $26.4 billion through fiscal 2021, a report by CNBC said in December 2018, making Azure a more successful business than its first-born Windows.

Cloud seems to be the focus for all Microsoft’s businesses as the company moves almost all its vertices to the cloud.

It has been reported that Microsoft is developing a game-streaming service similar to Netflix which it plans to run on the cloud.

Forbes says the company which gave birth to Windows now happens to be the biggest player in the open-source developer faction.

This makes things very clear, Microsoft is now solely focussing on getting its software operate on almost all available platforms, making its presence echo everywhere. This also means a good news for revenue as subscribers wouldn’t like to leave these services.