Microsoft’s Bing Coronavirus tracker now lets you check if you’re at risk of getting COVID-19

Microsoft is customizing its “worldwide” Bing coronavirus or COVID-19 tracker for India. Broadly speaking, the Redmond major is adding two new “important” features to its Bing coronavirus tracker, in addition to bringing support for as many as nine local languages, all of which should ideally make it more useful in these unprecedented times.

Firstly, Microsoft is integrating an AI-powered bot inside its Bing coronavirus tracker that will allow people of India to make a self-assessment of any potential symptoms and risk level for COVID-19. The bot has been built in partnership with Apollo Hospitals using Microsoft’s Azure cloud architecture. Microsoft says the bot will be compliant with guidelines issued by the WHO and the MoHFW, Government of India. It will be available in four Indian languages.

Secondly, Microsoft’s Bing coronavirus tracker will now also offer online consultation with healthcare service providers like Apollo Hospitals, Practo, 1mg, and Mfine, through a dedicated Telemedicine support hub. Microsoft will allow other “credible” telemedicine providers to come on-board, provided they’re willing to go through an online assessment process.

Lastly, Microsoft’s Bing coronavirus or COVID-19 tracker will now support Hindi, Bengali, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Gujarati, Marathi, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.

Microsoft launched its Bing coronavirus tracker in March to help users get round-the-clock information about COVID-19. The coronavirus tracker can be accessed via the https://www.bing.com/covid link on Bing. Initially, it offered (only) a dashboard of worldwide confirmed cases, active cases and fatal cases, plus a curate list of related news articles specific to a region including videos sourced from YouTube.

Soon after, it also started providing information on helpline numbers and testing centers, in addition to guidance and advisories on COVID-19 from reputable sources like the Government of India, ICMR and WHO. Monday’s announcement makes its Bing Coronavirus tracker all the more useful, and relevant for India.

