Microsoft’s Android launcher has family-location tracking feature

Microsoft is reportedly rolling out a new locating tracking feature to its Android launcher app to help users track locations of their family members.

The new update also includes an activity report of what apps are being used on a device and for how long, The Verge reported.

Microsoft’s Android location tracking is part of a broader set of family-focused improvements on Android and the web.

“While Microsoft has always supported website blocking on Windows PCs, the software maker is extending this feature to Android as well,” according to the report. “Any existing Microsoft family group website blocks for Windows machines will now carry over to ‘Edge for Android’, making it easy to block websites across mobile and PC,” the report added.

Microsoft is reportedly also launching a “Microsoft Network (MSN) Kids” site to provide news specifically for kids in the elementary or middle school age range.

“The site offers editorially curated, age-appropriate news and features from partner publishers such as Time for Kids, Popular Science, Sports Illustrated for Kids, National Geographic, and USA TODAY,” Shilpa Ranganathan, General Manager of mobile experiences, Microsoft, was quoted as saying.