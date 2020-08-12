Microsoft Xbox Series X confirmed to launch in November, but there’s a catch

Xbox Series X

Microsoft has confirmed that its next-generation Xbox Series X console will be launched in November with thousands of games spanning four generations. But there’s a catch. The Xbox Series X will not have any AAA exclusive at launch as Microsoft and 343 Industries have announced that Halo Infinite is delayed to 2021. Microsoft was supposed to launch the Xbox Series X and Halo Infinite together this fall.

Instead, Microsoft is highlighting its Xbox Game Pass subscription service alongside more than 50 new games including Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Dirt 5, Gears Tactics, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, and Watch Dogs: Legion launching later this year with optimizations for the Xbox Series X. To be clear, all these games will be available for the Sony PlayStation 5 as well, which is also expected to launch sometime in November.

More than 40 existing games like Destiny 2, Forza Horizon 4, Gears 5, Ori and the Will of the Wisps, will also be optimized for the Xbox Series X at launch, Microsoft has confirmed.

The Xbox Series X will allow some of these older games to run in HDR and at up to 120fps. What’s even more amazing is that because Microsoft is putting these capabilities in the platform itself, developers don’t need to do anything to achieve HDR and 120fps in their games. They don’t need to upgrade their existing games to be Xbox Series X-ready. Some of these games will also be able to support hardware-accelerated DirectX ray tracing, higher and more steady framerates, reduced in-game load times Microsoft’s new Quick Resume feature which will allow gamers to switch between multiple titles quickly.

Lastly, the Xbox Series X will be compatible with all existing backward compatible Xbox and Xbox 360 games, and Xbox One titles, and it will be able to play them natively “with the full power of the CPU, GPU and the SSD.” Not only will these games run at peak performance, in some cases, they’ll be able to perform even better.

Come to think of it, Microsoft has never relied on exclusives to sell its Xbox consoles. Over the years, it has ramped up its backward compatible games catalogue and ensure they play well on newer consoles. The song remains the same with the Xbox Series X as well. It would be interesting to see how well these optimizations work on next-gen when the Xbox Series X is launched in November. An exact date of launch is yet to be announced so we will have to wait and watch out on that one.