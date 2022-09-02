Microsoft Xbox Game Pass friends and family plan launched; now available in select markets

A potential branding of Microsoft Xbox Game Pass Friends & family Plan was revealed in a leak, on Saturday. Microsoft has officially confirmed its new plan and disclosed the pricing and other details in Ireland and Colombia. The newly-confirmed subscription will allow Xbox Game Pass users to share their subscription with up to four friends or family members at the price of €21.99/month in Ireland and 49,900 COP in Colombia.

Microsoft does not restrict the plan to friends & family members, and the only restriction is that people who are added to Friends & family Plan, should be in the same country. Xbox’s Friends & Family Plan will have all the benefits of Xbox Game Pass ultimate, which also includes cloud streaming.

Microsoft is currently testing this plan in Colombia and the Republic of Ireland, with pricing set at €21.99/month instead of the regular €12.99/month.

“Currently we are piloting this plan in Colombia and the Republic of Ireland,” said Microsoft in a FAQ page. “Future countries / regions might be added in the next months,” it added. Microsoft hasn’t announced pricing for the rest of Europe, the UK or the US yet, but rumour has it that it could be around $25/month for Xbox Game Pass Friends & family in the US.

In an official FAQ for Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family Plan, the company has revealed the time a player would get if they have an existing subscription and want to upgrade to the Xbox’s Friends & Family plan.

–30 days Xbox Game Pass Ultimate would turn into 18 days Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family

–30 days Xbox Game Pass (Console) would turn into 12 days Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family

–30 days PC Game Pass would turn into 12 days Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family

–30 days Xbox Live Gold would turn into 12 days Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family

–30 days EA Play would turn into 6 days Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family

Xbox Game Pass is currently priced at $9.99/month. The subscription does not include online multiplayer, but you can upgrade to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and this unlocks EA Play access, Game Pass for Console & PC, as well as Xbox Live Gold online multiplayer.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will include all the features of Xbox Game Pass for four other friends and family members. The plan also includes access to Xbox Live, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Xbox Live and PC game pass versions.

