Microsoft Windows 11 now available: Check eligibility, how to upgrade and other details

Windows 11: After much anticipation, Microsoft has finally started rolling out Windows 11 via a free upgrade for eligible PCs having Windows 10 and new PCs that have come pre-installed with Windows 11. In a statement announcing the rollout of the new OS version, Redmond said that Windows 11 has been designed keeping in mind security, and with focus on the user so that they can be productive as well as creative. ASUS, Lenovo and HP have already started rolling out devices with Windows 11 pre-installed with them, and soon, Acer and Dell will also join them. But now that Windows 11 is being released, how can you make sure that you get the latest OS? Financial Express Online gives you a run down.

Windows 11: How to get Windows 11 on your PC

Windows 11 is being released as a free upgrade for users having Windows 10 in their PCs, but this is only applicable to devices that are eligible for the upgrade. So if you already have a device that has Windows 10 in it, then use the PC Health Check app of Microsoft to check whether your device is eligible to get the free upgrade. If it is, then go to Windows Update Settings by going to Settings, then to the Update & Security tab and then to Windows Update. After that click on ‘Check for Updates’. “If your device is eligible and the upgrade is ready, the option to download and install will appear: If you are ready to install Windows 11, simply select Download and install,” Microsoft said. And for users whose devices are eligible but who do not see an update on this screen, do not panic.

Redmond is rolling out the update in phases and is aiming to offer the upgrade to all eligible Windows 10 PCs by mid-next year.

Now, in case your device is not eligible and you still want to get Windows 11, or if you do not currently have a device, then you can go by two ways to get a Windows 11 PC.

Well, the first option, if you are looking for a new device, is obviously to purchase a device that comes with Windows 11 pre-installed in it. This can be done by either going to the retailer or by heading to the Windows.com website.

The second option is to purchase a Windows 10 PC that you know is eligible for upgrade, and you can do so either by contacting a retailer or by heading to the Windows website.

An aspect to keep in mind, however, is that even if your device is eligible for upgrade, there might be some issue due to which Microsoft may temporarily hold onto your upgrade. “Our measured and phased approach to the rollout of Windows 11 means we will offer the upgrade via Windows Update when data shows that your device is ready, as our objective is to provide a good upgrade experience. If we detect that your device may have an issue, such as an application incompatibility, we may put a safeguard hold in place, and not offer the upgrade until that issue is resolved,” Redmond said.

For this, the company has set up a Windows Release Health support page where you can check the different safeguard holds that may be applied.

Windows 11: What to expect

Windows 11 is being hyped by Microsoft as the next big thing, and expectedly so, because at the time of the launch of Windows 10, the company had said that that would be where the Windows lineup would end. And then, after a hiatus of six years, Redmond launched Windows 11, which is essentially redesigning everything, including the start menu. And that is going to be a tough pill to swallow. The start menu is no longer going to be at the corner of the task bar, mostly in the bottom left corner (unless you have chosen to place your taskbar on any other sides of the screen). No, the start menu is now going to be at the centre of the task bar. Basically, the entire set of apps and icons would now move to the centre of the task bar, instead of remaining to the left side.

Not only has the start button been moved, but it has also been given a makeover, with the search bar at the top of the menu and then the pinned software section below it. This is followed by the ‘Recommended’ section. The power button that used to be at the bottom left corner of the start menu has now been moved to the bottom right side of the start menu.

It would also have Widgets, “a new personalized feed powered by AI”, which can be opened with a click or a swipe from the left. It can contain elements like to-do lists and calendar, and the usual weather as well as the top headlines. Currently, something similar to this sits among the icons at the bottom right side of the task bar. The Windows 11 would also allow for snap layouts and groups so that users can easily multitask, and while Windows 10 also allows users to snap two separate windows at the same time, Windows 11 will allow for three-column snap for bigger screens.