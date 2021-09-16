Microsoft will no longer require you to enter password to sign-in to accounts and apps

Microsoft said each second, 579 password attacks take place. (Reuters)

Microsoft has announced that account holders would no longer require passwords to sign in. Instead, they can log into their accounts using one of Windows Hello, Microsoft Authenticator, a verification code, or a security key. The tech giant will extend this feature to the entire line-up of Microsoft apps.

The Washington-based tech company has been fiddling with password-less sign-in options for a few years now. In 2019, the company first introduced the option of passwordless sign-ins with Windows 10 that allowed users to replace their passwords with Fingerprint, Windows Hello Face, or PIN to sign in.

Now, Microsoft announced in a blog post that all users could now remove passwords from their accounts.

“We are expected to create complex and unique passwords, remember them, and change them frequently, but nobody likes doing that either,” Microsoft’s Corporate Vice President of Security, Compliance and Identity Vasu Jakkal wrote in the blog post.

“In a recent Microsoft Twitter poll, one in five people reported they would rather accidentally ‘reply all’ – which can be monumentally embarrassing – than reset a password.”