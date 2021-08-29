Microsoft will let you install Windows 11 on older PCs but there’s a big catch

The refusal of Microsoft to issue a clarification suggests it is happy for users to take its ‘threat’ to heart

Microsoft has warned that it would withhold Windows 11 updates and even security patches from users who instal an ISO file to upgrade to the latest version of Windows, The Verge reported.

The tech giant had previously said it would not block millions of users with older CPUs from installing Windows 11, and had suggested downloading and manually installing the ISO file.

While the company did not mention the caveat during its original briefing, Microsoft has since told The Verge that it would withhold Windows Updates and even security and driver updates from unsupported PCs.

It’s quite possible all this is empty noise from Microsoft. The company has often extended support, including free patches, even after shelving an operating system. It is likely that Microsoft is discouraging people from thinking that it would offer warranty and technical support for every PC configuration in order to avoid legal challenges in the future.

The refusal of Microsoft to issue a clarification suggests it is happy for users to take its ‘threat’ to heart.

The business side of the threat also cannot be discarded. After all, Microsoft is a multinational company with a ubiquitous presence in the personal computer space. It would want as many users to upgrade their systems to make use of the new operating system. Microsoft floated the idea of a loophole to placate some of its vocal users who are unwilling to surrender their old hardware. However, if that loophole got in the way of the company making a handsome profit, it is within its rights to make that loophole less attractive.