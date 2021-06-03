Microsoft will announce the next generation of Windows on June 24: All you need to know

Xbox Auto HDR feature, and Bluetooth audio support improvements will also be a part of the latest update to be rolled out by the company. (Representational Image)

In an event to be organised later this month, Microsoft is planning to introduce its “next generation of Windows.” The Windows event set to take place on June 24 will see the presence of both Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and chief product officer Panos Panay. Earlier, Nadella had teased next generation Windows and the complete introduction with all significant changes are set to take place in the coming days. A number of visual enhancements are expected from the company.

The invite to the event sent by Microsoft also teases a possible new logo. Apart from this, the company is likely to make some changes to UI as well and this is expected to be done under the codename “Sun Valley.” Last month, the company confirmed the Windows 10X that was originally built for dual-screen devices, will no longer be provided by the company. However, the visual elements of Windows 10X are now to be rolled out with the main version of Windows 10.

The company has started development on some of its visual work as well as new system icons along with some File Explorer improvements and the end of Windows 95-era icons. Some basic foundations of Windows will also be approved, and this will come with fixes for a rearranging apps issue on multiple monitors. Xbox Auto HDR feature, and Bluetooth audio support improvements will also be a part of the latest update to be rolled out by the company.

Join us June 24th at 11 am ET for the #MicrosoftEvent to see what’s next. https://t.co/kSQYIDZSyi pic.twitter.com/Emb5GPHOf0 — Windows (@Windows) June 2, 2021

According to Nadella, the company is set to provide a better economy especially for its developers and creators within Windows itself. Meanwhile, the company has also been working on a new app store for Windows. Much likely, the app store which will have all apps as well as rival payment platforms.