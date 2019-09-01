Microsoft trials touch-optimized desktop in latest Windows 10 Insider Build – check details

Microsoft had announced the Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 18970 on AUGUST 29, 2019 in its blog post. (Reuters)

Microsoft is releasing the Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 18970 as September starts rolling. This variant of the operating system will consequently become the first major update of the year 2020, reported ExtremeTech.

The company led by Satya Nadella is testing a new way of tablet functionality in its latest Insider build. Now, there is a new touch-optimized desktop with no automatic shift to the usual tablet mode. Microsoft had announced the Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 18970 on AUGUST 29, 2019 in its blog post.

The report further said that this version of Windows could add features like a remodelled start menu, cloud-download recovery options, among others. Although it is still a possibility, the tech giant is putting up a demo of sorts with the new home screen set up in the newest build. However, users will only see the new desktop design if they are using a 2-in-1 device or a tablet.

Earlier, removing the keyboard from a Windows 10 computer which had the touch capabilities would automatically switch on the full tablet User Interface and giving way to application tiles similar to the Windows 8 UI which were quite unpopular as the transition wasn’t quite easy on the eyes. However, this, thankfully will not be happening in the latest version of the build.

Now, Microsoft has designed it in a way, says ExtremeTech, that when users disconnect a 2-in-1 system from the keyboard in Build 18970, they will get a modified desktop UI which is better with touch. For instance, the keyboard icon will show up in the system tray for easy tapping.

Moreover, the Search and Cortana buttons – if they have been enabled – will turn into a smaller til and taskbar icons too will also get a more gap between them for easier accessibility. Additionally, the file explorer will shift to a touch-optimized layout.

The company has also made it a point to state that the full touch is here to stay and still works as it did previously. Users will have a choice to enable that at any time they wish, however, Microsoft wanted users to have a choice to detach their devices but still have the familiar desktop UI without hassles.

While it could still be a while before Microsoft releases the said features in this build to the regular Windows 10 users. The company has invited the testers to share feedback and also pledged to hear them out after the recent update.