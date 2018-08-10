Microsoft to stop hosting Gab if anti-Semitic posts stay

While pledging to remove the posts, Little described the complaint as “a violation of our rights as Americans.”

Gab, a US-based social network of choice for the far right, is facing suspension of hosting services from Microsoft over two anti-Semitic posts, the media reported.

“Gab’s hosting provider, Microsoft Azure, has given us 48 hours to take action on two posts, or they will pull our service and Gab will go down for weeks/months,” Gab Founder Andrew Torba said in a post on Thursday.

According to an email, attached by Torba, the posts violate Microsoft policy.

The named posts were written by Patrick Little, a Senate candidate who was ejected from a GOP convention in May for anti-Semitic views, The Verge reported.

While pledging to remove the posts, Little described the complaint as “a violation of our rights as Americans.”

After receiving a third-party complaint about the content, Microsoft concluded that the posts were in violation of Azure’s acceptable use policy.

“We believe we have an important responsibility to ensure that our services are not abused by people and groups seeking to incite violence,” a Microsoft spokesperson was quoted as saying.