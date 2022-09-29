Microsoft to pull the plug on SwiftKey keyboard for iOS devices; know details

SwiftKey Keyboard is a popular keyboard app for both Android and iPhones. It has been available on iOS since quite a long time – 2014 – two years before Microsoft acquired the app. However, it has come to an end as Microsoft confirmed that the popular keyboard app will no longer be available in the Apple’s App Store, starting October 5.

The Verge reports that SwiftKey’s director of product management – Chris Wolfe stated, “Microsoft will continue support for SwiftKey Android as well as the underlying technology that powers the Windows touch keyboard.” Following this Wolfe adds that those users who have SwiftKey installed on their iOS device, it will continue to work until it is manually installed or the users gets a new device – because they might not be able to download it because of its absence from Apple’s app store.

It is reported that this move of SwiftKey’s discontinuation comes after months of user complaints which apparently remained unsolved. Redmond’s tech giant did not provide an update to the SwiftKey app for over a year, while it was last updated just two weeks ago on September 15 for Android phones.

Microsoft SwiftKey will continue to be available and function on Play Store and Android phones, respectively.

SwiftKey is a popular keyboard app for smartphones. It allows users to type in multiple languages simultaneously. On top of that, the keyboard app comes with tons of customisable themes, etc.

Microsoft SwiftKey Keyboard has an app rating of 4.6 stars on the App Store and 4.1 stars on Play Store, at the time of writing. Play Store also boasts that the app has 100 Cr+ downloads.