Microsoft to launch Xbox TV app and standalone xCloud streaming stick

Microsoft is working in collaboration with TV manufacturers to develop an Xbox application due to release soon. The company is planning to bring the Xbox Game Pass service to televisions through its xCloud streaming technology which will help open more ways to access Xbox games. The Xbox games will in this manner be available in the form of an application on TVs and with Microsoft’s own streaming stick.

Liz Hamren, who is the head of gaming experiences and platforms at Microsoft was quoted as saying that the company is working with global TV manufacturers to enable the Game Pass experience into internet-connected televisions. Hamren further said that after the implementation of the decision, the users will only need to have a controller to play.

Hamren also confirmed the plans of the company to launch its own streaming stick. Hamren said that the company is developing its standalone streaming devices that can be plugged into a TV or monitor. He also said that provided the users have a strong and stable internet connection, they would be able to use the Xbox streaming experience.

However, Hamren refused to divulge the details about the plans of the company to launch the Xbox application available on television. The company also refused to share which TV manufacturers are in touch with the company regarding the Xbox application. The latest move by the American Software giant is being seen as a part of its gameplan to expand its subscription services available beyond the phones and Xbox console devices. Earlier, Xbox chief Phil Spencer had hinted at an Xbox application which runs on television in his comments last year. Spencer had then also said that he expected the launch of the Xbox application in the next 12 months.