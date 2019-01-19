Microsoft to launch new bundle of sofware for consumers soon

The US-based tech giant is coming out with new bundle of software for consumers across the globe.
After the launch of Microsoft 365 package, the US-based tech giant is coming out with a new bundle of software for consumers across the globe. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella hinted about this during a meeting with journalists.
The remarks by Microsoft CEO came following a question on what the company would do in the near future to serve consumers. The company seems to have reduced focus on things like smartphones windows and doubled down selling Office subscriptions and renting out the Azure public cloud among other things, CNBC reported.
However, Nadella said that Microsoft cares about consumers the new software package is part of that only.
Meanwhile, the company has announced its plan to end support for Windows 10 Mobile. It asked users to switch to an Android or iOS device. Microsoft is planning to end support for Windows 10 Mobile on December 10 this year.
The support will come to end on December 10 for all Windows 10 products, which include Windows 10 Mobile and Windows 10 Mobile Enterprise
