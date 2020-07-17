Microsoft to launch its Project xCloud Xbox game streaming service in September virtually for “free”

Microsoft seems to be taking it slow and steady with Project xCloud.

Microsoft will launch its Google Stadia-rival Project xCloud Xbox game streaming service in September and it’s going to sell it to potential buyers virtually for free. This is because Project xCloud, which isn’t what it will be called at launch by the way, will be a package deal initially with Microsoft bundling it as a free service alongside Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is Microsoft’s top-tier Netflix-style game subscription service that includes Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass for both Xbox and PC, for a monthly fee of Rs 999.

“This September, in supported countries, we’re bringing Xbox Game Pass and Project xCloud together at no additional cost for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members,” Phil Spencer said in a blog post though the Xbox head shared no further details. For instance, we still don’t know the full list of “supported” countries. We still don’t know if there will be any dedicated hardware. We still don’t know how competitive it’s all going to be relative to Google Stadia.

Microsoft seems to be taking it slow and steady with Project xCloud. The premise is to allow Xbox gamers to play Xbox games across mobile and tablets over its Azure cloud servers with the promise of continuing your game “wherever you left off on any of your devices.” The service is initially being launched as a package deal, though multiple reports suggest Microsoft is willing to offer more than one way to access its game streaming service later down the road. We will have to wait and watch out on that one.

In other news, Microsoft has also announced that it is discontinuing the Xbox One X (which is currently its most powerful console in the market) and Xbox One S digital edition ahead of the Xbox Series X launch (which is happening later this year). The Xbox One S will continue to live for some more time, Microsoft has confirmed.