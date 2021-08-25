Microsoft to bring Xbox Cloud Gaming with Game Pass Ultimate to Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One

Xbox Cloud Gaming on Xbox consoles will support up to 1080p at 60fps

Microsoft has announced Xbox Cloud Gaming support with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for its Xbox Series S/Series X, and Xbox One consoles. The US tech giant made the announcement at Gamescom 2021 Xbox stream, which included trailers and gameplay of upcoming games.

While Microsoft is yet to announce a fixed date for Xbox Cloud Gaming on the Xbox console, it has said the service would become available by the holiday season. The game streaming service is available in beta form for tablets, mobiles, and PCs at present.

Xbox Cloud Gaming service on consoles will allow members of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to play over 100 games on the first day without having to wait to download those. They would also be able to play multiplayer games from the moment they are invited without installing the games. Xbox One users can additionally play games such as The Medium and Microsoft Flight Simulator via cloud as these are not available for the older console. This feature, the company said, would be added at a later date.

Xbox Cloud Gaming on Xbox consoles will support up to 1080p at 60fps. While the service is likely to be made available to the public from the holiday season, it will arrive for Xbox Insiders in the fall, thus allowing the company to gather feedback from testers and improve the user experience.

Xbox stream at Gamescom 2021 also witnessed Microsoft showcase upcoming games such as Dying Light 2, State of Decay 2, Age of Empires IV, Forza Horizon 5, Psychonauts 2, and others.

Crusader Kings III, the PC strategy game, will also make its way to consoles. Microsoft said the user interface had been customised to work with Xbox Wireless Controller. While the tech giant has not yet announced the release date, the game would be available through Game Pass.