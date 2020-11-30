Microsoft Teams will stop working for these users starting today; details inside

With the application stopped for IE 11, users will now have to shift to Edge platform. Image: Microsoft Teams Blog

Microsoft Teams will not work on Internet Explorer 11 (IE 11) starting today, November 30, and millions of people using it on IE 11 will have to switch to a different browser. The announcement was made by the company in August where it said that come November 30, Microsoft Teams web app will not function on this browser. The idea is to shift Teams users to its new Microsoft Edge. According to the company, Edge will be supporting all Microsoft 365 apps and is expected to provide better as well as innovative online experiences. It is to note that Teams is the first app that will drop Internet Explorer as a browser. All Microsoft 365 apps will be available on Edge by August 2021.

“For degraded experiences, new Microsoft 365 features will not be available or certain features may cease to work when accessing the app or service via IE 11. While we know this change will be difficult for some customers, we believe that customers will get the most out of Microsoft 365 when using the new Microsoft Edge,” the company said in its blog post. Microsoft added that Edge platform will serve customers with faster and more responsive web access. This access will expand to all features in other apps like Outlook and SharePoint apart from Teams.

With incorporated changes, Microsoft has rebuilt Edge on the Chromium open source engine. This means that the support for the older Microsoft Edge Legacy will be ending (by March 9 next year) and the rebuilt version will be available. Microsoft said that the rebuilt Edge is coming pre-installed with Windows 10 version 20H2 and beyond. Also, there will be no more security updates for Microsoft Edge Legacy.

Then, from August 2021, Microsoft 365 apps and services will no longer support IE 11 and users will have to switch to Edge for continued support. Microsoft recommends the new Edge browser for those who are using Microsoft 365 apps and services on IE 11 or prefer Microsoft Edge Legacy browser. It has a range of support options to help users with the transition.

