Microsoft Teams sets new record with five billion meeting minutes in one day

Together Mode is a new feature by Teams and it is an exciting one at that.

Microsoft Teams: Microsoft’s virtual meeting platform Teams saw a whopping 5 billion meeting minutes in a single day in the last quarter, CEO Satya Nadella announced last week. Moreover, he said that over 150 million teachers and students relied on the company’s solutions like Teams, OneNote, Stream and Flipgrid to enhance learning outcomes and student engagement. He further stated that Microsoft was also witnessing an increase in the usage intensity across the platform as users communicated, co-authored content and collaborated in Teams.

He also said that there were now as many as 69 organisations having over 1 lakh users of Teams, while over 1,800 organisations had over 10,000 users of Teams. Microsoft was also working with educators while they prepared for remote in-person and hybrid scenarios in the upcoming academic session in the fall, Nadella added.

Throwing light on the diversity the company has imbibed into its video conferencing platform, Nadella said that the Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare solution was helping healthcare providers schedule, manage as well as conduct virtual visits with the help of Teams and engage with their patients using Dynamics 365.

He added that they were trying to reimagine every aspect of the experience of meetings and incorporate new capabilities like Together Mode and the Dynamic Stage so that people could feel more connected and their cognitive load could be reduced. Apart from this, the gallery view in Microsoft Teams was expanded so that at a time, users would be able to see and interact with a maximum of 49 users. Moreover, breakout rooms as well as live reactions would help in building the social capital in a virtual world, Nadella said.

He also stated that the company’s videoconferencing solution was quickly becoming the backbone of communications as customers were accelerating the movement of voice to the cloud. Apart from that, Teams was being expanded beyond the workplace setting, by simplifying the process of adding the personal Teams accounts on the mobile, so that users could remain connected to family and friends at all times.

Together Mode is a new feature by Teams and it is an exciting one at that. It is an AI-based feature that digitally places participants of the meetings in a shared background to make it seem like they are sitting in the same room like a class or a meeting. The feature would generally become available in August.