Microsoft Teams introduces slew of new features for personal communication! Details

Lately, Teams has been focusing on diversifying its purpose.

Microsoft Teams new features: Microsoft Teams has been trying to up its game and compete with players like Zoom and Google Meet, which have seen a surge in popularity due to the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdown all over the world. Lately, Teams has been focusing on diversifying its purpose to also position itself as a suitable medium for casual video calls among users, as well. Accordingly, it is expanding the features it offers to include personal communication, as per reports.

Microsoft Teams will now allow the users of its mobile application to add their personal account to make communication with loved ones easier. The feature, which will be rolling out to Android and iOS users within the coming weeks, would let users interact through texts, video chats, and group calls, and would also let them share their location and store and share their home WiFi password and login information with their friends and family, reports have suggested.

Reports also suggested that the tech giant is planning to expand this feature to the desktop and web versions of Teams as well.

With these features, Microsoft is not just targeting other video calling apps, but it is also competing with instant messaging applications like WhatsApp, Telegram and iMessage. Current professional users of Microsoft Teams can add their personal account by going in settings.

Users of mobile versions of Microsoft Teams would also be able to share GIFs, videos, photos, documents, as well as their location to individual or group recipients. However, in order to interact with friends on Teams, everyone should have a Teams account.

The slew of features doesn’t end here. In a group, the shared items can be categorised into calendars, lists, documents, etc. Moreover, a new feature called ‘Safe’ would let users store their personal and sensitive information like WiFi passwords, identity documents or login information, etc. Users would also be able to share this information with family members if they wish to do so.