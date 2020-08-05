Microsoft Teams bumps up the participant count in video calls to 20,000 to boost working from home

The company has said that an effective meeting room experience enables users to attain maximum productivity through proactive management, real-time monitoring, and remediation.

With an eye to cash in on the increased remote working amid coronavirus pandemic, Microsoft has announced the launch of premium offerings on its Teams platform that is designed for virtual meetings and conferences. The software giant has announced that it will allow up to 20,000 people to participate in virtual events. However, their participation will be limited to ‘view only’ mode while for interactive meetings, the company has said that up to 1,000 people will be allowed to join in one stream. Additionally, the company has also said that it will allow users to add their company branding in order to bring a professional look to the setup in Rooms.

‘Today, we’re excited to launch Microsoft Teams Rooms Premium. This offering builds on the Microsoft Teams Rooms Standard experience and management capabilities available from the Teams Admin Center by combining intelligent software, dedicated experts, and enhanced insights from across organizations to continuously improve the meeting room experience.’, Microsoft said in its blog post.

The company has said that an effective meeting room experience enables users to attain maximum productivity through proactive management, real-time monitoring, and remediation.

In the blog post, Microsoft has also tried to give a message of assurance to its users and potential users that the company’s ecosystem can suffice the needs in terms of a device set up, management, and monitoring along with providing on-site support.

“With Microsoft Teams Rooms Premium, we provide 24/7 management and monitoring of your room operating system and software, surfacing insights and alerts around any action needed on-site and taking remote action on your behalf as permitted. Today’s offering is just the beginning, and we look forward to expanding with additional premium experiences in the future.”, the company added in its blog post.

Meanwhile, Microsoft is also mulling to buy TikTok’s business in the United States and reportedly also considering the Indian business provided the ban imposed by the government is lifted.