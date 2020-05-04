Microsoft Surface Pro X, Surface Pro 7 and Surface Laptop 3 launched in India; here are all the prices

Prices start at Rs 72,999 for the Surface Pro 7 and Rs 98,999 for the Surface Laptop 3 and Surface Pro X respectively.

Microsoft has finally launched the Surface Pro X, Surface Pro 7 and Surface Laptop 3 in India. While the Surface Pro 7 and Surface Laptop 3 are usual updates to the last-generation Surface Pro 6 and Surface Laptop 2, the Surface Pro X belongs to an all-new product category, one that sees Microsoft tapping into ARM-based processors sourced from Qualcomm for the first time. Prices start at Rs 72,999 for the Surface Pro 7 and Rs 98,999 for the Surface Laptop 3 and Surface Pro X respectively.

As mentioned earlier, the Surface Pro X is really the big highlight in Microsoft’s latest Surface lineup. And its biggest highlight is its custom SQ1 ARM-based mobile processor that Microsoft has built in partnership with Qualcomm. The Surface Pro X, to that effect, also has a custom SQ1 Adreno 685 GPU. There are two benefits to this sort of approach, according to Microsoft. One is how it helps the company achieve a thin and light form factor. The Surface Pro X measures only 7.3mm and weighs in at just 744g. Secondly, using an ARM-based chip helps Microsoft squeeze a lot more out of the device’s battery — the Surface Pro is claimed to offer up to 13 hours of usage on a single charge.

Surface Pro X

The Surface Pro X also supports fast charging (80% in 1 hours) and LTE connectivity courtesy the in-built Snapdragon X24 LTE Modem.

Elsewhere, the Surface Pro X has a 13-inch “PixelSense” touchscreen display with a 2880×1920 pixel resolution and 3:2 aspect ratio. It packs a fast SSD and runs Windows 10 Home software. The Surface Pro X has two USB Type-C ports and a Surface Connector port for charging.

The Surface Pro 7 and Surface Laptop 3 meanwhile bring hardware upgrades to their last-generation predecessors. Microsoft says the Surface Pro 7 is 2.3 times faster than previous generations, while the Surface Laptop 3 is twice as fast as previous generations.

Microsoft Surface Pro X, Surface Pro 7 and Surface Laptop 3 India prices:

Surface Pro X (8GB/128GB LTE): Rs 98,999

Surface Pro 7 (i3/4GB/128GB): Rs 72,999

Surface Pro 7 (i5/8GB/128GB): Rs 88,999

Surface Pro 7 (i5/8GB/256GB): Rs 1,16,999

Surface Pro 7 (i7/16GB/256GB): Rs 1,41,999

Surface Laptop 3 13.5-inch (i5/8GB/128GB): Rs 98,999

Surface Laptop 3 15-inch (i9/8GB/128GB): Rs 1,16,999

Surface Pro 7

The Surface Pro X will be available in matte black finish. The Surface Pro 7 will be available in platinum and matte black. The 13.5-inch Surface Laptop 3 will be available in platinum and matte black, while the 15-inch version will come in matte black only.

As is usually the case with all things Surface, accessories like keyboards, mice, and stylus pens will be sold separately.

Microsoft Surface Pro X, Surface Pro 7 and Surface Laptop 3 India availability:

The Surface Pro X, Surface Pro 7 and Surface Laptop 3 will be available for buying from across commercial authorised resellers, authorised retail and online partners such as Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, Amazon India and Flipkart.