Microsoft Surface Pro X 2020 launched in India; specs, price and everything to know

The new version was launched earlier this month and the company had opened pre-booking with its global launch only.

Microsoft on Tuesday started its sales of Surface Pro X 2020 with SQ2 processor in India. The new Windows-based hybrid computing device is said to deliver a battery life of 15 hours on a single charge with an improved performance when compared to the existing Surface Pro X that was introduced in the Indian market in May this year. Just like the prior version, the new Surface Pro X 2020 boasts of a 13-inch display. The new version was launched earlier this month and the company had opened pre-booking with its global launch only.

The product will be available in the market at a starting price of Rs 1,49,999 for Surface Pro X 2020 with 256GB storage. The one with 512GB storage is priced at Rs 1,78,999. According to the company, the tablet is launched in platinum and black finishe that offer 4G LTE connectivity. The company said that Surface Pro X has its Signature Keyboard in three colour options including platinum, ice blue, and poppy red. The Surface Pro X 2020 will be sold from the authorised resellers from today. So far, Amazon has not put up the new model of tablet for sale.

Microsoft Surface Pro X 2020 runs on Windows 10 Home and possesses a 13-inch PixelSense display having 2,880×1,920 pixels resolution. The Microsoft SQ2 processor that powers the tablet has been co-developed with Qualcomm. According to the company, the tablet also has a Qualcomm Snapdragon X24 LTE modem that enables 4G connectivity. Apart from this, the tablet has nanoSIM and eSIM slots as well. It also offers Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi along with two USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2 ports. Users can use Surface Connect port for charging or a pogo-pin connector that will attach the magnetic Signature Keyboard.

Microsoft has also incorporated an accelerometer, magnetometer, gyroscope, and an ambient light sensor in the Surface Pro X.