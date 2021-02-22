Microsoft is offering a slew of configurations, starting with the Intel Core i3 and ending with the Intel Core i7. Price starts at Rs 83,999.
Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ with removable SSD, 15-hour battery life and LTE launched in India

By: |
February 22, 2021 1:40 PM

Available for commercial and education customers in India starting today.

Microsoft launched the Surface Pro 7+ 2-in-1 in India on Monday. Follow up to the Surface Pro 7, the Surface Pro 7+ that is available ‘exclusively’ for commercial and education customers starting today, brings Intel’s latest 11th Gen processors, a bigger battery, removable SSD and LTE connectivity in select models.

Microsoft is offering a slew of configurations, starting with the Intel Core i3 and ending with the Intel Core i7. Price starts at Rs 83,999 for the base variant with Intel Core i3, 8GB RAM, and 128GB SSD going all the way to Rs 2,58,499 for the maxed-out variant with Intel Core i7, 32GB RAM, and ITB SSD. Only the Intel Core i5 model(s) ship with optional LTE –brought about by a Qualcomm Snapdragon X20 LTE modem.

A bigger 50.4Wh battery ensures the Surface Pro 7+ (46.5Wh in the Surface Pro 7) can last for up to 15 hours on a single charge.

Finally, the Surface Pro 7+ has a removable SSD (like the Surface Pro X) so users will be able to swap out drives retaining crucial data.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7+The all-round design remains largely unchanged.

 

Paired with Windows Enhanced Hardware Security features and Windows Autopilot, the Surface Pro 7+ can be managed and updated through the cloud throughout its lifecycle “without IT having to physically touch the device” while eliminating “time consuming re-imaging and manual device set up for IT departments.”

The all-round design remains largely unchanged. The screen size and port selection stay the same as well. Which mean that we’re basically looking at a 12.3-inch display with a 2736 x 1824-pixel resolution, a single USB Type-C port, one USB Type-A port, 3.5mm audio jack, and the Surface Connect port. There is still no Thunderbolt connectivity. Wi-Fi-only models come with a MicroSDXC card reader (LTE models instead have a nano SIM slot).

Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ India prices

  • 11th Gen Intel Core i3, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD: Rs 83,999
  • 11th Gen Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD: Rs 93,499
  • 11th Gen Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, with LTE: Rs 1,09,499
  • 11th Gen Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD: Rs 1,21,999
  • 11th Gen Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, with LTE: Rs 1,36,499
  • 11th Gen Intel Core i5, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD: Rs 1,39,999
  • 11th Gen Intel Core i5, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, with LTE: Rs 1,53,999
  • 11th Gen Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD: Rs 1,49,499
  • 11th Gen Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD: Rs 1,83,999
  • 11th Gen Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD: Rs 2,22,499
  • 11th Gen Intel Core i7, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD: Rs 2,58,499

Alongside the Surface Pro 7+, Microsoft has also updated its all-in-one digital whiteboard Surface Hub 2S with a new 85-inch option. The Surface Hub 2S 85-inch has been launched in India at a price of Rs 21,44,999. Shipping starts March 3.

