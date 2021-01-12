Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ launched with removable SSD, LTE and Intel Tiger Lake CPUs: specs, price and everything to know

The laptop is available in select parts of Asia, North America as well as Europe. (Image: Microsoft)

Microsoft Surface Pro 7+: PC giant Microsoft has launched the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ as an upgraded version of the Surface Pro. The newly launched model has been fitted with the latest Intel Tiger Lake CPUs, even as the model has not changed much in terms of design. The changes, however, mostly lie internally. Apart from the upgraded CPU, the Surface Pro 7+ has an option for a higher RAM as well as a variant offering LTE. In terms of display, it continues to have the 12.3-inch screen like the Surface Pro, with a 3:2 aspect ratio and 10-point multi-touch. The newest laptop would be available in several configurations, and users would be able to choose from two colour options. Surface Pro 7+ also has a unibody magnesium design having hidden venting in the perimeter.

Specifications of Microsoft Surface Pro 7+

Running on Windows 10 Pro, the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ offers a resolution of 2736×1824 pixels, giving a 3:2 aspect ratio on its 12.3-inch PixelSense Display screen.

The laptop also has a pixel density of 267 ppi, coupled with 10-point multi-touch.

It has two variants – the WiFi variant and the LTE variant. While the WiFi variant has a CPU powered by quad-core 11th Gen Intel Core i7 – 1165G7, the LTE variant contains 11th Gen Intel Core i5 – 1135G7 CPU.

While the Core i5 and i7 variants have been equipped with Intel Iris Xe Graphics, the Core i3 model has Intel UHD Graphics.

The RAM offered in the WiFi variant is up to 32GB LPDDR4x. On the other hand, the LTE variant has a RAM going up to 16GB LPDDR4x.

A removable SSD storage of up to 1TB is available in the WiFi variant of Microsoft Surface Pro 7+. Meanwhile, this is up to 256GB for the LTE model.

The Surface Pro 7+ has a removable SSD which Redmond said is meant for data retention, while also supporting the privacy as well as security needs of businesses.

As far as connectivity is concerned, the laptop has Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-A and USB Type-C ports, WiFi 6, Surface Connect port for charging and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. The WiFi variant has a microSD card reader, while the LTE variant has a SIM card slot.

For audio, the laptop has Dolby Atoms with 1.6W stereo speakers. Dual far-field studio mics have also been fitted in the laptop.

The laptop also has an 8MP rear-facing camera, with a video capability of 1080p full-HD. The 5MP front camera also has a 1080p full-HD video capability.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ Price

The WiFi configuration of the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ begins for around Rs 66,000, or $899, while the LTE variants begin at a price of around Rs 84,400 ($1,149).

As far as the colour options are concerned, the users would be able to choose from Matte Black or Platinum.

The laptop is available in select parts of Asia, North America as well as Europe and the shipping of the laptops would begin by the end of the week, Redmond said.