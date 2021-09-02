Microsoft Surface hardware event set for September 22, here’s what to expect

Microsoft is expected to bring Surface Book 4, the successor to the Surface Book 3 in the launch event.

Microsoft will be launching a new range of computing devices based on recently unveiled Windows 11 at the September 22 Surface hardware event. Rumour mill says that Microsoft will be unveiling smartphones Surface Duo 2 and also bring a successor to last year’s Surface Book 3 laptop and a refreshed Surface Pro. Incidentally, the Redmond, Washington-based company will release its Windows version in a fortnight.

Microsoft has already made the announcement that the Surface event will take place at 8.30 IST on September 22. Media-invites are also being sent for the virtual event which suggests that the company will talk about devices and Windows 11. According to preliminary reports Surface Duo 2 comes with Android-powered , dual-screen smartphone and with much upgrade from original Surface Duo unveiled in October 2019. The phone was priced at $1,399 (roughly Rs. 1,02,200).

The Surface Duo 2 is expected to come with dual-screen design, two OLED displays and a 360-degree hinge mechanism like its predecessor. The new phone can come with significant software-level improvement and according to Geekbench will have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, 5G support, and Android 11.

Microsoft is expected to bring Surface Book 4, the successor to the Surface Book 3 in the launch event. The upgraded version will be the actual surface Laptop Pro. Changes in the moniker can be redesigned to include a non-detachable 14-inch display both for 13.5- and 15-inch versions. The new Surface Pro model is expected to be ready for the September 22 event. It could include some improvements over the Surface Pro 7 and Surface Pro 7+.

Windows 11 will be made available from October 5. Company will have some of its in-house Surface range available with Windows 11 to offer when Microsoft brings the new Windows experience for the general public. But the ongoing chip and components shortage can deter the availability of the new devices to global markets.