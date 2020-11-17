Surface Go 2 starts at Rs 42,999 with an Intel Pentium Gold processor paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC storage. Surface Book 3 starts at Rs 1,56,299.
Microsoft Surface Go 2, Surface Book 3 Windows convertibles launched in India; price starts at Rs 42,999

November 17, 2020 12:51 PM

Surface Go is getting the biggest refresh in its second-generation avatar.

Surface Go 2, Surface Book 3 convertibles launched in India

Redmond giant Microsoft launched the Surface Go 2 and Surface Book 3, its new Surface convertibles designed to seamlessly transition between a full-blown Windows laptop and tablet, in India on Tuesday. The Surface Go 2 starts at Rs 42,999 with an Intel Pentium Gold processor paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC storage. The Surface Book 3 meanwhile starts at Rs 1,56,299 for the variant with a 13-inch display and a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD.

Microsoft says the Surface Go 2 is now available from commercial authorized resellers, authorized retailers and online partners while the Surface Book 3 is available “only” for commercial customers in India.

Surface Go 2 configurations, price

  • Surface Go 2 Intel Pentium Gold 4425Y, 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC storage: Rs 42,999
  • Surface Go 2 8th Gen Intel Core m3, 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC storage: Rs 47,599
  • Surface Go 2 Intel Pentium Gold 4425Y, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD: Rs 57,999
  • Surface Go 2 8th Gen Intel Core m3, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD: Rs 63,499

Surface Book 3 configurations, price

  • Surface Book 3 13-inch, 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G7, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD: Rs 1,56,299
  • Surface Book 3 13-inch, 10th Gen Intel Core i7- 1065G7, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD: Rs 1,95,899
  • Surface Book 3 13-inch, 10th Gen Intel Core i7- 1065G7, 32GB RAM, 512GB SSD: Rs 2,37,199
  • Surface Book 3 13-inch, 10th Gen Intel Core i7- 1065G7, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD: Rs 2,59,299
  • Surface Book 3 15-inch, 10th Gen Intel Core i7- 1065G7, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD: Rs 2,20,399
  • Surface Book 3 15-inch, 10th Gen Intel Core i7- 1065G7, 32GB RAM, 512GB SSD: Rs 2,66,499
  • Surface Book 3 15-inch, 10th Gen Intel Core i7- 1065G7, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD: Rs 2,86,199
  • Surface Book 3 15-inch, 10th Gen Intel Core i7- 1065G7, 32GB RAM, 512GB SSD, NVIDIA Quadro graphics: Rs 3,21,899
  • Surface Book 3 15-inch, 10th Gen Intel Core i7- 1065G7, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, NVIDIA Quadro graphics: Rs 3,40,399

Surface Go 2, Surface Book 3 hardware

The Surface Go is getting the biggest refresh in its second-generation avatar. It has a bigger 10.5-inch display – the resolution is 1080p and aspect ratio is 3:2. Microsoft also touts improved battery life on this one. That’s in addition to 64% faster performance in select models over its predecessor due to the newer hardware. Rest of the deal stays put as the previous generation, including the use of slow eMMC in the base models. As expected, the Surface Go 2 will be compatible with Microsoft’s Surface Pen and Type Cover accessories sold separately.

The Surface Book 3 is getting mostly a core hardware refresh with Microsoft promising up to a 50% jump in performance over the last generation due to the use of 10th Gen Intel Core processors. There are also options available with discrete graphics for more demanding users. The Surface Book 3, like the last Surface Book, also comes in 13-inch and 15-inch screen sizes.

