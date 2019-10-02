Microsoft Surface event 2019: ARM-powered Surface 2-in-1, Surface Pro 7, Surface Laptop 3 likely to launch

Surface Laptop 3 will come in 13-inch and 15-inch variants (Twitter/Evan Blass)

Microsoft is set to host its annual Surface event today at 7.30 pm IST in New York. The company will be live streaming the event on its website. Ahead of the marquee hardware event, some leaks related to the new tech products have left nothing to the imagination. The new products in the Microsoft’s Surface line have been leaked in official press renders, thanks to renowned tipster Evan Blass.

Highlighting how Microsoft has failed to keep its products a secret, the leaks suggest major refreshes coming to Surface Pro and Surface Laptop ranges this year. But the biggest reveal of the October 2 event could be the long-awaited addition of a dual-screen Surface.

Microsoft has also rumoured to be preparing a dual-screen laptop, not unlike its popular Courier concept from nearly a decade ago. Microsoft also seems to have finally found a solution to improve the battery life of its convertible devices that run on Intel’s infamous battery-consuming chipsets. Rumours have it that Microsoft may be finally moving to the ARM chipset for its two-in-one Surface line and the new devices will be based on Windows 10 platform for a smaller footprint and far improved battery life. This could be the biggest highlight of today’s Microsoft Surface event.

(Image source: Twitter/Evan Blass)

The Surface Pro 7 is said to come with a little change in terms of design over its predecessor and the new additions will largely restrict to internals. The successor of the Surface Pro 6 is expected to get a new Intel processor and traditional bezels on the display and ports on all the sides of it. There is USB Type-C port, USB Type-A port, and a microSD card slot. The leaks also suggest that the detachable keyboard may make a comeback.

The design of Surface Laptop 3 13-inch and Surface Laptop 3 15-inch seems to be more or less similar to the Surface Pro 2 variants. With the two screen size options, a new AMD processor may seem to be coming. The leak also suggests that the Surface Laptop 3 will come in a black, green, grey, rose gold and silver colour variant.

Previous leaks suggest that the Laptop 3 13-inch will offer a 3:2aspect ratio while its larger screen model will likely support the Surface Pen as well.