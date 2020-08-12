Microsoft Surface Duo foldable with Android will finally launch on September 10; price, pre-order details out

The Duo will also work with all existing Android applications, and comes with its own algorithms that can anticipate where you want content to be accessed and how to open new applications side by side.

Microsoft has finally revealed all the details including pricing, date of launch, and features of the upcoming Surface Duo foldable smartphone. The device will open for sale on September 10 for $1,399. It is now available for pre-order in the US. Global availability and price are yet to be announced.

The Surface Duo features two different 5.6-inch OLED displays (1800 x 1350) with an aspect ratio of 4:3 that link together to create a total working space of 8.1 inches (2700 x 1800) with an aspect ratio of 3:2. Unlike foldables such as Samsung’s Galaxy Fold, the Surface Duo uses actual Gorilla Glass and the screens are designed to function in a manner similar to multiple monitors on a Windows PC.

The Surface Duo’s key selling point may be its multitasking ability fuelled by Android 10, and running a custom UI that Microsoft claims will be a productivity-changer on the go. Microsoft has explicitly reworked on its Office and OneDrive Android applications for the Surface Duo, and third parties such as Amazon and its Kindle app are now hopping on board to take full advantage of the hardware.

The Duo will also work with all existing Android applications, and comes with its own algorithms that can anticipate where you want content to be accessed and how to open new applications side by side.

The 360-degree hinge provides flexible modes and uses cases and both screens come with support for Surface pens from Microsoft. The Duo is also relatively compact, when folded, measuring just 9.6 mm. The 3,577mAh battery, though very thin, is rated at 15.5 hours of local video playback and up to 27 hours of talk time. The Duo comes in a package with an 18W power adapter.

The Surface Duo has a single 11MP camera with an F/2.0 aperture that sits alongside the LED flash on top of the right lens. Microsoft is promoting a “superzoom” feature with a fully digital 7x zoom. The camera can also record up to 60fps of 4K images and comes with EIS.

Microsoft had first announced it was working on the Surface Duo in October last year.