Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 preview build for beta testers: How to download, other details

Microsoft in its official Windows 11 preview has also included new Snap Groups and Snap Layouts features.

After the announcement of Windows 11, Microsoft is now releasing its first preview today which will be available for Windows Insiders to download. The Windows 11 preview (build 22000.51) will give access to the new Start menu along with multitasking features as well as an overhauled Microsoft Store. The official preview released today also features an updated File Explorer. To be sure, many visual changes that the company was expected to roll out with the latest version were revealed last week and they will be a part of the official preview.

There are rounded corners throughout the operating system with the Start menu having a launcher-like interface in this build. Improvements to the volume flyouts and notification centre have also been made among others. Windows 11 also has new themes with dark and light mode improvements as well as a new Widget feature. These themes are Captured Motion, Sunrise, Glow, and Flow. All the themes seemed to be designed in a manner that compliments the centred taskbar.

Microsoft in its official Windows 11 preview has also included new Snap Groups and Snap Layouts features that are expected to improve multitasking across a variety of screen sizes. However, the preview missed two features- Android apps on Windows and Microsoft Teams integration. The company is reportedly developing/ testing these and they are likely to appear in later preview builds.

Apart from this, the company seems to have overhauled the Settings section of Windows 11 allowing easier navigation for the users. The company, along with the preview of Windows 11, is also introducing a preview of its Office refresh for Windows 11.

Those interested in testing the latest Windows preview rolled out by Microsoft, will have to enroll in the Windows Insiders program. Once this is done, they can then visit Settings. There, an Update & Security option will be available that will lead to the Windows Insider Program. Users need to have a Windows 10 device to access and obtain Windows 11 builds.